Sturgis, Belle Fourche win regional rodeos

Area high school cowboys and cowgirls prepared for this week's South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre with regional rodeos in Sturgis and Dupree last weekend.
In Sturgis, host Sturgis Brown came away with the team title with 300.5 points. Bodie Mattson of Sturgis was the boys all-around winner with 60 points, with Landry Haugen of Sturgis the girls all-around winner and Rookie with 65 points.
Caden Stoddard of Kadoka was the boys reserve all-around champion and rookie winner with 34 points.
T Merrill of Wall was the girls reserve all-around winner with 43.5 points.
At the Dupree/Faith regional, Belle Fourche came away with the team trophy with 237.5 points.
Trey Fuller of Faith won the boys' all-around and rookie title, while Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo was the girls' winner. The rookie high point cowgirl was Chloe Crago of Belle Fourche
Marlene Woodward of Dupree and Britt Oliver of Lemmon were the Vicki Young Memorial Scholarship winners.
Sturgis Regional Rodeo
1st Go
Bareback -- 1. Cooper Fillpeck, RC Central, 67; 2. Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 64; 3. Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 60.
Barrel racing -- 1. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 16.902; 2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 17.347; 3. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 17.351.
Breakaway roping -- 1. T Merrill, Wall, 3.57; 2. Camri Elshere, Wall, 3.86; 3. Shania Larive, Sturgis, 3.91.
Bull riding -- 1. Dakota Reynolds, RC Central, 73; 2. Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 72; 3. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 71.
Boys' Cutting -- 1. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 70; 2. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 69.5.
Goat tying -- 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.83; 2. T Merrill, Wall, 7.93; 3. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 8.47.
Girls' cutting -- 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 71; 2. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 70; 3. Elizabeth Hafer, RC Stevens, 69.
Pole bending -- 1. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.250; 2. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 21.350; 3. Acelyn Brink, Belle Flurche, 21.626.
Reined cow horse -- 1. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 131.5; 2. Sydney Peterson, Sturgis, 129.5; 3. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 116.5.
Saddle bronc -- 1. Clint Donaldson, Sturgis, 69; 2. Malcolm Heathershaw, Wall, 68; 3. Talon Elshere, Sturgis and Ridge Ward, Bennett County 66.
Steer wrestling - 1. Brayden Burrus, RC Central, 6.44; 2. Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 7.62; 3. Tegun Spring, Wall, 9.41.
Team roping -- 1. Rio Nutter, RC Central and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 8.32; 2. Cadon Stoddard, Kadoka and Eastan West, New Underwood, 9.22; 3. Jacoby Heathershaw and Jade Byrne, Bennett County, 13.50.
Tie down roping -- 1. Chance Derner, New Underwood, 10.56; 2. Rio Nutter, Rapid City Central, 10.57; 3. Tristan Hunter, Sioux County, 11.01.
2nd Go
Bareback -- 1. Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 67; 2. Cooper Fillpeck, RC Central, 64.
Barrel racing -- 1. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 16.861; 2. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 16.918; Jaycie West, New Underwood, 17.038.
Breakaway roping -- 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 3.72; 2. Sherra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.91; 3. Kenadi Rising, RC Stevens, 4.14.
Bull riding -- 1. Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 72; 2. Kayne Grant, Sturgis, 69; 3. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 67.
Boys' Cutting -- 1. Carter Fortune, Wall, 72.5; 2. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 71; 3. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 70.5.
Goat tying -- 1. Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 7.51; 2. Isabel Risse, Bennett County, 7.90; 3. Jayden Crowser, New Underwood, 8.20.
Girls' cutting -- 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 73; 2. Elizabeth Hafer, RC Stevens, 70.5; 3. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 70.
Pole bending -- 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.407; 2. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 21.010; 3. T Merrill, Wall, 21.597.
Reined cow horse -- 1. Jordyn Buettner, RC Central, 139; 2. Bodie Mattson, 132.5; 3. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 130.
Saddle bronc -- 1. Malcolm Heathershaw, Wall, 70; 2. Clint Donaldson, Sturgis, 69; 3. Talon Elshere, Sturgis 67.
Steer wrestling - 1. Slater Tople, Stanley County, 5.70; 2. Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 5.88; Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 6.88.
Brayden Burrus, RC Central, 6.44; 2. Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 7.62; 3. Tegun Spring, Wall, 9.41.
Team roping -- 1. Jacoby Heathershaw and Jade Byrne, Bennett County, 13.50., 7.93; 2. T Merrill, Wall and Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood, 9.24; 3. Cade Lockhart and Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 11:01.
Tie down roping -- 1. Chance Derner, New Underwood, 10.65; 2. Tegan Fite, Custer, 11.33; 3. Stran Williams, Wall, 12.14.
Dupree/Faith Regional Rodeo
1st Go
Bareback Riding: 1. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 69.0
Barrel Racing: 1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 16.522; 2. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 16.585; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 16.
Breakaway Roping: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.720; 2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 3.400; 3. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 3.930
Boy's Cutting: 1. Trey Fuller, Faith, 72.5; 2. Hugh Groves, Faith, 69.0; 3. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 67.5
Goat Tying: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 6.930; 2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 7.230; 3. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 7.950
Girl's Cutting: 1. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 70.5; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69.0; 3. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 68.5.
Pole Bending: 1. Sidni Ferguson Dupree, 20.637; 2. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 21.000; 3. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 21.491
Reined Cow: 1. Abby Fox, Redig, 141.5; 2. Trey Fuller, Faith, 131.0; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 118.5
Saddle bronc: 1. Cade Costello, Newell, 57.0; 2. Eli Satzinger, Belle Fourche, 54.0; 3. Ian Arneson, Meadow, 50.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Tayson Jones, Howes, 6.010; 2. Cody Barnett, Buffalo, 6.450
Team Roping: 1. Dawson Kautzman/Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mont. 11.370; 2. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer Hartford, 20.650; 3. Tyson Selby/Brigg Price, Faith, 23.
Tiedown: 1. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 10.220; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont. 12.670; 3. Harland Groves, Faith, 15.270.
2nd Go
Bareback riding: 1. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 67.0; 2. Iver Paul, Faith, 66.0; 3. Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 38.0
Barrel racing: 1. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 16.608; 2. Taylor Gaer, Newell, 16.644; 3. Natalie McCoy, Belle Fourche, 16.679.
Breakaway roping: 1. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 2.560; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.710; 3. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 2.820.
Boy's cutting: 1. Trey Fuller, Faith, 71.5
Goat tying: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.070; 2. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 7.210; 3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 7.520
Girl's cutting: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69.0; 2. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 68.5; 3. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 66.0.
Pole bending: 1. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 21.304; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 21.352; 3. Shyanne Howell Belle, Fourche, 21.464.
Reined cow horse: 1. Abby Fox, Redig, 140.5; 2. Trey Fuller, Faith, 135.5; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont. 124.0
Saddle bronc: 1. Cade Costello, Newell, 56.0
Steer wrestling: 1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 4.870; 2. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 5.390; 3. Tayson Jones, Howes, 6.150
Team roping: 1. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer Hartford, 7.310; 2. Grey Gilbert/Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo, 8.630; 3. Jaxon Hauk/Tucker Gaer Tuthill, 9.930.
Tiedown: 1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 11.690; 2. Hugh Groves Faith, 12.210; 3. Lan Fuhrer Belle Fourche, 13.140.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!