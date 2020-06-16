Sturgis, Belle Fourche win regional rodeos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Area high school cowboys and cowgirls prepared for this week's South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre with regional rodeos in Sturgis and Dupree last weekend.

In Sturgis, host Sturgis Brown came away with the team title with 300.5 points. Bodie Mattson of Sturgis was the boys all-around winner with 60 points, with Landry Haugen of Sturgis the girls all-around winner and Rookie with 65 points.

Caden Stoddard of Kadoka was the boys reserve all-around champion and rookie winner with 34 points.

T Merrill of Wall was the girls reserve all-around winner with 43.5 points.

At the Dupree/Faith regional, Belle Fourche came away with the team trophy with 237.5 points.

Trey Fuller of Faith won the boys' all-around and rookie title, while Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo was the girls' winner. The rookie high point cowgirl was Chloe Crago of Belle Fourche

Marlene Woodward of Dupree and Britt Oliver of Lemmon were the Vicki Young Memorial Scholarship winners.

Sturgis Regional Rodeo

1st Go