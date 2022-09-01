Sturgis boys force draw at Central; Cobbler girls pick up 1st win of season

Rapid City Central led Sturgis Brown for almost 25 minutes after it took a 1-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first half and were in good hands with Conner Warren in goal.

The Scoopers never backed down, however, and a penalty in the box forced a Carsen Wolter penalty kick in the 62nd minute. Wolter pushed the ball to the left of a diving Warren to tie the match at 1-1 and ultimately forced a draw Thursday at Sioux Park.

Sturgis head coach Tyler Louder said the Scoopers (3-2-1) came out with renewed energy after halftime and left the pitch proud of his team’s performance on the road.

“Realistically the boys can now see that it doesn’t matter who we play,” Louder said “We can play with anybody, we just have to stop letting other teams get comfortable. They saw the result here.”

Central head coach Joe Sabrowski said he was disappointed in the lack of energy the Cobblers (2-4-1) showed after halftime.

“We got out of some of it and created shot opportunities but it was just that finishing piece,” Sabrowski said. “They brought a lot of high energy and I don’t feel like we matched it like we should have. We didn’t play our game as much as we could have.”

Central outshot Sturgis 20-17 in the match but failed to execute on a number of opportunities.

“We got numbers in and got shots off with quality shots but didn’t put it away,” Sabrowski said. “You can’t let a team pressure you that much without moving the ball quicker. They created a lot of turnovers that sent us running and chasing.”

Louder said the Scoopers mixed up their strategy in the second half to try and neutralize the Cobblers’ speed in the middle of the field. The decision paid off.

“Their center-mids are really quick and creative,” Louder said. “We just had to constantly put pressure on them where they wouldn’t have space to create out there.”

Central struck first in the 37th minute when Griffith Houchin pushed a goal to the back post with his left to give the Cobbers a 1-0 lead.

Sturgis battled back in the second half with increased pressure in the midfield and eventually drew a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. Wolter made the most of the opportunity to tie the game a 1-1 with 17:53 left in the contest.

Central returns to the pitch at 8 p.m. next Thursday against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park. Sturgis is back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Stevens at Woodle Field.

Central girls snag first win of season over Sturgis

Rapid City Central scored five goals in its first six contests.

The Cobblers scored seven on Thursday at Sioux Park en route to a 7-1 win, their first of the season, over Sturgis Brown.

“We had to have this W tonight,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “We talked at halftime that we finally had game-controlling rhythm and didn’t fall into anybody else’s game pattern. We stuck to our own through the first half, talked about it at halftime and stuck to it in the second half.”

Central outshot Sturgis 18-1 in the contest and dominated the possession battle in the middle of the field.

“It was all about energy,” Sturgis head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. “We didn’t come ready to play today. The heat was there but they dealt with that too. When we look at it, it was a disappointment because we wanted to show what we’ve been building.”

Morgan said his entire team stepped up on the defensive end but that Laynee and Mercy Godfrey played a huge role in the Cobblers’ win.

“Laynee is a stopping machine but Mercy Godfrey had an absolutely dynamite game,” Morgan said. “She scored as an outside defender with that cross and had a super, super game tonight and I’m really thrilled with her.”

Godfrey said she was just happy to see things work out for the Cobblers on the field.

“It feels really good to get our first win and I feel like it will really boost our spirits in these upcoming games,” the junior said. “It really helped us to make our connections and start to work together.”

Savannah Pletan opened the scoring with a goal in the second minute to give Central a 1-0 lead.

The Cobblers extended their lead to 2-0 with a Kaysie Dahl goal off a corner kick in the 10th minute.

Sturgis pushed back in the 26th minute with a goal by Emillee Copeland on an assist by Isabella Larson to cut its deficit to 2-1.

Lindsey Cole extended Central’s lead to 3-1 in the 32nd minute and Kiley Mellum made it 4-1 in the 36th minute that carried into the halftime break.

After halftime Godfrey extended the lead to 5-1 in favor of the Cobblers with a long goal on a free kick in the 61st minute.

“There was a defender and I kind of megged her and took a shot,” Godfrey said. “It was really meant to be a cross but it went over the goalie’s hands.”

The Cobblers scored two more goals by Pletan and Dahl in the 70th and 79th minutes, respectively, to round out the 7-1 victory.

Central returns to action at 6 p.m. next Thursday against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park, while Sturgis returns to the pitch at 9 a.m. Saturday against Stevens at Woodle Field.