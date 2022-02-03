Sturgis boys stymie late push from Douglas

BOX ELDER – Douglas guard Dylan Schelske drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:49 to play on Thursday to pull the Patriots within a point of Sturgis Brown and cut the score to 39-38.

But the Scoopers converted 8 of 10 free throws in the final 81 seconds seconds to nab a 47-43 victory on the road.

Sturgis head coach Derris Buus left the floor proud of the defensive effort from his team in the contest and hopes the win builds momentum as they battle down the stretch for a spot in the Class AA SoDak 16.

“We have always been able to defend all year, no matter who we have been playing, and we needed to do that tonight,” Buus said. “I thought we did a good job of that for the most part.”

Sturgis improved to 4-12 on the season and won their second game in three outings, while Douglas fell to 1-11.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball, in part due to strong defensive play in a physical game.

The Patriots finished 16 of 44 from the field for 36% shooting while Sturgis finished 13 of 38 from the field shooting 34%.

Derris Buus credited Tyan Buus and Owen Cass for closing the game out at the charity stripe and not wasting possessions in the final minutes. Cass finished with 14 points and made 8 of 9 free throws in the last frame.

Tyan Buus led the Scoopers in scoring with 15 points including 4 of 5 free throws in the final quarter. He said the win gives the team momentum with five games left in the regular season.

“It’s nice to get a little confidence here at the end to maybe make the sweet 16 and maybe surprise some people,” the sophomore said.

In the first quarter, Sturgis jumped out to an early 8-0 lead in the first four minutes, but the Patriots fought back and cut their deficit to 12-11 after the opening period.

Both teams struggled to shoot in the second quarter with neither team scoring until the Scoopers’ Dysen Peterson tapped in a layup with 3:35 to play in the first half. Sturgis and the Patriots shot a combined 4-for-23 in the quarter as the Scoopers carried a 20-13 lead into halftime.

Sturgis started hot in the second half on a 5-0 run in 55 seconds to take its largest lead of the contest on a Tyan Buus 3 that gave it a 25-13 advantage.

But Douglas never backed down and kept it close after three quarters, down 28-22.

The Patriots continued to chip away until they pulled within a point with 1:25 to play on the Schelske 3 before Sturgis fended them off at the charity stripe to win 47-43.

Douglas head coach Travis Miller tried to focus on the positives after the game but wants to see his team get off to a better start on Saturday as they host Brookings at 3:30 p.m.

“I want to see us play with more of a sense of urgency to start the game because we scored almost as many points in the fourth quarter as we did the whole game,” Miller said. “So we have to find a way to get the boys to come out ready to play earlier.”

Sturgis travels to Spearfish High School next Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff

