 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Sturgis Brown names new AD

  • 0
Sturgis High School Logo

A North Dakota athletic director has been named the new AD of Sturgis Brown High School.

The Black Hills Pioneer reported Thursday that Michael Schultz, who's served as activities director at Valley City Public School District — about 60 miles west of Fargo — the last five years, will take over duties at Sturgis in July.

"We really weren't looking to move, we are building a house in the Spearfish area, and had planned on staying for two to four more years," Schultz told the Pioneer. "And then the Sturgis job opened and we thought it would be a great opportunity for us, so we decided to explore it.

Schultz, a Lisbon, North Dakota native, spent 23 years as a teacher at Sioux Falls Washington High School, where he coached girls basketball, track and field and cross country. He was named Eastern Dakota Conference AD of the Year in 2020, and South Dakota Cross Country Area 4 Coach of the Year in 2012.

Former Sturgis athletic director Todd Palmer resigned from his post in early January after four years, citing personal reasons.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina protesters paralyse capital as inflation soars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News