Sturgis Brown names new AD

A North Dakota athletic director has been named the new AD of Sturgis Brown High School.

The Black Hills Pioneer reported Thursday that Michael Schultz, who's served as activities director at Valley City Public School District — about 60 miles west of Fargo — the last five years, will take over duties at Sturgis in July.

"We really weren't looking to move, we are building a house in the Spearfish area, and had planned on staying for two to four more years," Schultz told the Pioneer. "And then the Sturgis job opened and we thought it would be a great opportunity for us, so we decided to explore it.

Schultz, a Lisbon, North Dakota native, spent 23 years as a teacher at Sioux Falls Washington High School, where he coached girls basketball, track and field and cross country. He was named Eastern Dakota Conference AD of the Year in 2020, and South Dakota Cross Country Area 4 Coach of the Year in 2012.

Former Sturgis athletic director Todd Palmer resigned from his post in early January after four years, citing personal reasons.

