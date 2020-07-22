Sturgis closes regular season with another win over Post 320

The Sturgis Post 33 Titans have enjoyed a pair of bookend wins over the Rapid City Stars this season, closing with an 8-3 victory Wednesday night at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Titans opened the season with a 13-3 triumph over the Stars June 3 at Strong Field. Wednesday night was the regular-season finale for both squads as they now prepare for road postseason games next Tuesday.
"I really liked the fact that we got to start the season with these guys and then we got to end it," Post 33's Dustin Alan said. "And I liked that we ended it on a good note."
With Post 320 ranked 10th in the power rankings and Sturgis 11th going into Wednesday night's game, both teams will have to go on the road in the postseason. Both wanted to end the regular-season with some momentum.
Sturgis did just that, erasing a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the second and fourth innings and two more in the fifth to control the Stars once again.
"They are a good baseball team, and I knew that when we played them early they would get better, and they have," Sturgis manager Dominic Bradford said of Post 320. "This is the first time we have played a clean game in a long time. It's nice going into the playoffs, being able to clean it up."
The Titans made just one error and the Stars three costly mistakes. That might have been on of the big keys in the game, although Sturgis had 10 hits.
"In the beginning of the year we were really bad at diving for balls, and doing all of the fundamentals," Alan said. "I liked that at the end of the year we have really progressed, and we got really good at not making too many errors, like tonight."
Post 320 manager Brian Humphries felt the opposite of his team, as it continues to struggle on defense.
"Errors will kill you," Humphries said. "We did a good job of throwing strikes, but errors and not smart defense are going to kill you, especially if it is in the outfield."
Hitting ninth in the lineup, Alan finished with two hits and four RBI, a key RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the fourth.
"My goal for this game was to go 3-for-3, but I'm very happy with my single in my first at-bat, and my double that turned into a triple on the throw," Alan said.
Shortstop Owen Cass had three hits, including a two-run single in the second for the Titans, while Ridge Inhofer and RJ Andrzejewski added one RBI each.
"The last couple of weeks the bottom of our lineup has really been seeing the ball well and putting up runs," Bradford said. "I'm hoping that next week in the playoffs the top half can do their part, and we'll be alright."
David Anderson got the win on the mound, scattering four hits and two runs, striking out eight in five innings.
Gavyn Dansby had two hits and one RBI for the Stars.
Both Post 33, 21-9, and Post 320, 16-19, will be in the road in the regional round Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
"There is a lot of different scenarios that can play out. It's just a numbers game and a waiting game," Bradford said. "We'll go in and expect to be competitive wherever we go."
Humphries said his team needs to play baseball, not sandlot ball, to keep their season going.
"We have to play defense," he said. "We haven't really had a whole lot of issues not throwing strikes. Our issue for a majority of the year when we lose games is defense, being able to make the routine plays and being able to not lollygag in the outfield ... routine stuff."
