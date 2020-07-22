Sturgis closes regular season with another win over Post 320

"In the beginning of the year we were really bad at diving for balls, and doing all of the fundamentals," Alan said. "I liked that at the end of the year we have really progressed, and we got really good at not making too many errors, like tonight."

Post 320 manager Brian Humphries felt the opposite of his team, as it continues to struggle on defense.

"Errors will kill you," Humphries said. "We did a good job of throwing strikes, but errors and not smart defense are going to kill you, especially if it is in the outfield."

Hitting ninth in the lineup, Alan finished with two hits and four RBI, a key RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the fourth.

"My goal for this game was to go 3-for-3, but I'm very happy with my single in my first at-bat, and my double that turned into a triple on the throw," Alan said.

Shortstop Owen Cass had three hits, including a two-run single in the second for the Titans, while Ridge Inhofer and RJ Andrzejewski added one RBI each.

"The last couple of weeks the bottom of our lineup has really been seeing the ball well and putting up runs," Bradford said. "I'm hoping that next week in the playoffs the top half can do their part, and we'll be alright."