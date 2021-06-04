 Skip to main content
Sturgis falls twice at Veterans Classic
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sturgis falls twice at Veterans Classic

  • Updated
After winning two games Thursday to open the Veterans Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City, the Sturgis Titans had a tough second day, dropping two games via the eight-run rule.

The Titans fell to Cheyenne Post 6 16-1 and Alliance, Neb., 12-3. Both games ended in four innings. Sturgis scored its only run in the top of the first. David Anderson had a RBI single for the Titans, their lone hit in the game.

The Sixers scored 10 runs in the second and six more in the third to roll after Sturgis scored its only run in the top of the first on a RBI single by David Anderson.

Zack Costopoulos hit a three-run home run for Post 6, while Julian Romero had two doubles and three RBI. Ben Bohlmann gave up just one run and one hit, striking out six.

Alliance jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Sturgis scored three times in the top of the fourth. But Alliance ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Ridge Inhofer had two hits for the Titans, while RJ Andrzejewski added one hit and two RBI.

Mario Garza had three hits and two RBI for Alliance and Chase King added two hits and one RBI.

Sturgis, 3-4, will face Miles City again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

