Sturgis football approved to start practice early; Custer to add boys soccer

The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a request from Sturgis Brown High School to begin football practices earlier than the first allowable practice date.

The request was approved via consent agenda at the SDHSAA's bimonthly Board of Directors meeting Tuesday in Pierre.

The school's interim activities director Mike Paris, who's no longer in the position, submitted the request March 21, arguing that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, slated for Aug. 5-14, prevents some players from being able to practice on the SDHSAA's designated start date of Aug. 8.

Paris stated in his request that the SDHSAA has granted this accommodation in the past. The Scoopers will begin practices July 25 but will pause Aug. 8-14 before resuming on Aug. 15.

The SDHSAA also approved the formation of a boys soccer program at Custer High School for the 2022-23 academic year.

Custer has a male-only average daily membership (ADM) of 106.62, putting the team in Class A, and also offers football and cross country for boys sports in the fall.

