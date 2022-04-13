 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Sturgis football approved to start practice early; Custer to add boys soccer

  • 0
Gunner Rohloff

Sturgis running back Gunner Rohloff (22) carries the ball during an Oct. 16, 2021 game against St. Thomas More at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a request from Sturgis Brown High School to begin football practices earlier than the first allowable practice date.

The request was approved via consent agenda at the SDHSAA's bimonthly Board of Directors meeting Tuesday in Pierre.

The school's interim activities director Mike Paris, who's no longer in the position, submitted the request March 21, arguing that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, slated for Aug. 5-14, prevents some players from being able to practice on the SDHSAA's designated start date of Aug. 8.

Paris stated in his request that the SDHSAA has granted this accommodation in the past. The Scoopers will begin practices July 25 but will pause Aug. 8-14 before resuming on Aug. 15.

The SDHSAA also approved the formation of a boys soccer program at Custer High School for the 2022-23 academic year.

People are also reading…

Custer has a male-only average daily membership (ADM) of 106.62, putting the team in Class A, and also offers football and cross country for boys sports in the fall.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 9

Your Two Cents for April 9

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…

Your Two Cents for April 7

Your Two Cents for April 7

As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…

Your Two Cents for April 8

Your Two Cents for April 8

With thousands more people coming to the Black Hills, the quality of our life is dwindling every single day. Why is it that our leaders think …

Watch Now: Related Video

UN urges Mexico to tackle ‘alarming’ rise in disappearances

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News