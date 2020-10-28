Sturgis gets home rematch with Huron

The Sturgis football team is hosting a state playoff game for the second straight season after a few years of struggles.
They hope the outcome turns out much better than last year as the Scoopers host Huron Thursday night at Woodle Field beginning at 6 p.m.
Sturgis fell to Mitchell in the 2019 home playoff game, 35-28, and head coach Chris Koletzky said that loss was a tough one to handle.
"That was the first time in a long time last year, and now this year, so there comes with expectations with that, so for our boys, just hosting the game isn't enough," Koletzky said. "We know that with Huron coming in and how they played against Mitchell (34-13 win last week), it will be a huge challenge for us. But our boys are excited, our town is excited. Now it is time to put some things together Thursday night."
After a slow start that saw the Scoopers fall to Pierre, St. Thomas More and Brookings, Sturgis has won five of six since then.
"Our schedule did soften up a little bit at the end of the year after we played Pierre and Brookings early on, and STM," Koletzky said. "The last two years we have been able to string some wins together, so we're definitely happy with the results the last few games."
One of those wins was against Huron at home, a 21-19 victory in a game the Tigers missed out on a strong scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter.
Koletzky said the Tigers, 4-5, are a different team since then and a huge challenge for them.
"It is important to understand that in that game when they came out here, we had a big play in the end zone for a touchback as they are going in for a touchdown," he said. "If that play doesn't happen, it is a totally different game. They were able to come back with a late touchdown (final seconds) to close the gap."
The Tigers are led offensively by quarterback Cade McNeil, who has passed 945 yards in just seven games, an average of 135 per game. Tyson Lien leads the team in rushing with 753 yards and five TDs, while Jayden Beck has 508 yards and seven scores.
"I would never be one to say that Huron is not a physical team because they always are, but they are definitely playing with a chip on their shoulder and playing more physical maybe than they were early in the year," Koletzky said. "That will be a huge challenge for us to match that."
Huron coach Scott Spanton said that their season has been one that includes inconsistency on execution and taking advantage of opportunities, which could easily have led to them being 6-3 or better entering this playoffs.
"We had back-to-back games of two point losses, which was a biproduct of self-inflicted wounds," he said. "These two losses along with two games without our starting quarterback limited some of the things we could do on offense. We have rebounded to win two important games in a row to build some momentum and confidence going into the re-match with Sturgis."
In the first game against Sturgis, Spanton said they did not play up to their capability in all three phases of the game and still had a chance at the end to force the game into overtime.
"Once again we had some self-inflicted issues going into score or not capitalizing inside the red zone," he said. "Lastly, our defense spent too much time on the field in the second half as they did a good job of grinding it out and shortening the game."
Offensively, the Scoopers have come around in the last few games and are led by sophomore quarterback Owen Cass, who is 70-of-123 passing for 948 yards, 10 TDs and seven interceptions.
Koletzky said they have been able to spread the ball around and have been able to work together.
"At the beginning of the year, we didn't know who the guy was going to emerge in that competition. A lot of times when you have that you probably don't have a quarterback," he said. "Finally we gave Owen Cass a shot to run our offense. He had a big coming out party against Mitchell (42-20 win). He has the tools. We see it as just giving hm the reps in practice and in the games."
Cass's big passing target is 6-foot-4, 195-pound tight end Sanden Graham, who has 36 receptions for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. Kaden Phillips also has 17 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
That passing threat has made a difference with the Sturgis offense, Koletzky said.
"Our offense has usually been 'three yards and a cloud of dust,' and the defense getting some turnovers," he said. "Now we have a couple of these guys, like Sanden, so teams that want to pack the box, we'll go one-on-one with him and he'll win a lot of those situations."
Wren Jacobs leads the team in rushing with 366 yards and three scores, while Talon Elshere has 167 yards and Phillips 122 yards.
Koletzky said his team has been pretty solid all year defensively, and he hopes that continues Thursday night against Huron. He said their big thing is to try to prevent big plays, which he said they had too many of those last year.
"We have to create situations where we can get turnovers and prevent those big plays," he said. "We've given up yards certainly, the bend but don't break defense. We have a lot of situations where it is fourth and one, fourth and two. We're stopping them and getting the ball back to our offense, or our offense turns the ball over on our own 30 and we're not giving up any points. That has been the bright spot of our defense."
Douglas, Spearfish on the road
Both the Douglas Patriots and Spearfish Spartans will have their work cut out for them on the road against two of the state's top programs.
The Patriots, 1-7 and the No. 7 seed, will be at No. 2 Yankton (5 p.m., Mountain time) and Spearfish, 0-8 and the No. 8 seed, is at No. 1 Brookings (5 p.m.).
Douglas was just in Yankton two weeks ago, falling to the then unbeaten Bucks (8-1) 42-14. Yankton closed its season with a tough 41-0 loss to now No. 1 Brookings.
Spearfish was also in Brookings just two weeks ago, and the Bobcats feasted on the Spartans with a 63-0 win. Brookings is ranked No. 1 in both media and coaches polls at 9-0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!