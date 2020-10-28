Sturgis gets home rematch with Huron

Koletzky said the Tigers, 4-5, are a different team since then and a huge challenge for them.

"It is important to understand that in that game when they came out here, we had a big play in the end zone for a touchback as they are going in for a touchdown," he said. "If that play doesn't happen, it is a totally different game. They were able to come back with a late touchdown (final seconds) to close the gap."

The Tigers are led offensively by quarterback Cade McNeil, who has passed 945 yards in just seven games, an average of 135 per game. Tyson Lien leads the team in rushing with 753 yards and five TDs, while Jayden Beck has 508 yards and seven scores.

"I would never be one to say that Huron is not a physical team because they always are, but they are definitely playing with a chip on their shoulder and playing more physical maybe than they were early in the year," Koletzky said. "That will be a huge challenge for us to match that."

Huron coach Scott Spanton said that their season has been one that includes inconsistency on execution and taking advantage of opportunities, which could easily have led to them being 6-3 or better entering this playoffs.