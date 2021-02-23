Sturgis girls rally past Spearfish

The Sturgis girls' basketball team battled back in the second half and scored a 53-49 win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans jumped out to an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 28-20 at the half.
The Scoopers reversed the momentum in the third quarter and outscored Spearfish 13-6 to make it 34-33 to start the fourth.
In the final quarter, Sturgis gained the lead and held on to earn its third straight victory.
Kaylee Whatley led the way for the Scoopers with 21 points an six rebounds, while Reese Ludwick added 10 points and six boards.
Stella Marcus paced the Spartans 15 points and Maria Bouman chipped in nine.
Sturgis (8-11) will close out the regular season when it hosts Rapid City Stevens on Friday, while Spearfish finished at 7-12.
CUSTER 53, LEAD-DEADWOOD 25: The Wildcats used a 33-15 lead at the half to defeat the Golddiggers on Tuesday in the Region 7/8 first round game in Custer.
Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer with 14 points, while Allison Mollman and Madelaine Rogers finished with seven points apiece for Lead-Deadwood.
The Wildcats, 9-11, move on to the quarterfinals Thursday when they travel to Winner to face the Warriors. Lead-Deadwood closed the season at 1-18.
HOT SPRINGS 60, BENNETT COUNTY 55: The Lady Bison rallied in the fourth quarter to stop the Warriors Tuesday night in a Region 7/8 game in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available.
Hot Springs, 5-14, is at St. Thomas More Thursday night in the 7/8 Region quarterfinals, while Bennett County closed the season at 3-14.
TIMBER LAKE 53, HARDING COUNTY 46: The Panthers moved on to the Region 8B semifinals as they dropped Harding County.
No other information was made available for this game.
Timber Lake, 12-8, will be at Newell to take on the Irrigators Thursday night while Harding County finished the season at 9-11.
Boys Basketball
DOUGLAS 63, STURGIS 56: The Patriots snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over the Scoopers on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas (8-10) will play at Brandon Valley on Friday, while Sturgis (3-16) finishes out the regular season at Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.