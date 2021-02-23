Sturgis girls rally past Spearfish

The Sturgis girls' basketball team battled back in the second half and scored a 53-49 win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.

The Spartans jumped out to an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 28-20 at the half.

The Scoopers reversed the momentum in the third quarter and outscored Spearfish 13-6 to make it 34-33 to start the fourth.

In the final quarter, Sturgis gained the lead and held on to earn its third straight victory.

Kaylee Whatley led the way for the Scoopers with 21 points an six rebounds, while Reese Ludwick added 10 points and six boards.

Stella Marcus paced the Spartans 15 points and Maria Bouman chipped in nine.

Sturgis (8-11) will close out the regular season when it hosts Rapid City Stevens on Friday, while Spearfish finished at 7-12.

CUSTER 53, LEAD-DEADWOOD 25: The Wildcats used a 33-15 lead at the half to defeat the Golddiggers on Tuesday in the Region 7/8 first round game in Custer.

Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer with 14 points, while Allison Mollman and Madelaine Rogers finished with seven points apiece for Lead-Deadwood.