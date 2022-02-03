Sturgis girls snap losing streak in close win over Douglas

BOX ELDER — The last stretch of games for the Sturgis Brown girls basketball team will be crucial toward their postseason hopes.

On the outside of the top 16 looking in, the Scoopers are hoping to grab some wins and sneak into the Class AA SoDak 16 next month.

Thursday’s clash with fellow bottom-tier squad Douglas began that stretch, and for the entire duration, neither team was able to build a sufficient enough lead on the other.

It came down to the final 10 seconds, where the Patriots tried a pass inside in transition, looking for a game-tying bucket, but instead turned the ball over, leaving Taylor Price to drain two free throws on the other end with 2.3 ticks left and give the Scoopers a two-possession advantage, sealing a 50-46 victory on the road.

“For us, we needed it,” Sturgis head coach Jordan Proefrock said. “We knew February would be a month where we could pick up some wins, continue to get better and hopefully get back in that playoff position.”

Kaylee Whatley scored a team-high 10 points and added nine rebounds for the Scoopers (3-12), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Reese Ludwick and Kenna Goebel chipped in eight points apiece, and Sawyer Dennis hauled in 10 rebounds along with three points.

“Every game is a learning experience and brings the team closer together, but I think this win really solidified what we’ve been working on as a team and brought the team’s spirits up,” Whatley said. “I think we have a lot of diverse players, and I think the more we move them, they’re getting better every time they move to a new spot, and I think it’s really good for our team to do that.”

Keana Walton tallied a game-high 15 points for the Patriots (2-11) before having to be helped off the court late with an apparent ankle injury. Lamara Castaneda collected 10 points.

“We just played a lot of different kids in different positions, just to see what would work,” Proefrock said. “And I thought we did a good job of keeping the momentum going.”

A dozen times the lead changed, with neither squad owning a lead of more than single digits. Ludwick grabbed an offensive rebound and Whatley sank a bucket on a 5-0 run in the first quarter for a four-point advantage, but Walton answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the end of the period and Taliyah Green scored a go-ahead basket to begin the second.

Sturgis started getting its perimeter shooting working in the second quarter, as Joellen Cano, Keeley Heikes and Goebel drilled shots from deep on a 13-4 stretch for an eight-point lead, but Douglas ended the first half on a 7-0 run thanks to a 3 from Castaneda and an offensive rebound and score by Walton to make it a one-point contest, 24-23, at the break.

Ludwick notched a pair of baskets, both off offensive boards, to open the third quarter and extend the Scoopers’ lead again to 30-25, but the Patriots stole back momentum with six straight points and a go-ahead 3 by Arrendondo for a 31-30 advantage more than midway through the period.

Sturgis, trailing 37-34 at the start of the fourth thanks to back-to-back 3s from Walton, put together a 6-0 run to take the final lead of the evening. It was still forced to hold off a tenacious Douglas squad, however, that used free throws down the stretch to cut its deficit to 48-46 with just over a minute remaining.

After the Scoopers missed a shot for a two-possession lead with 53 seconds to play, the Patriots had two chances to tie things up, the second coming after a missed front-end of a one-and-one with 10.6 ticks left, but failed to get a shot to fall, unable to convert an attempt on the first opportunity and sending the ball out of bounds on the second.

Price put the game out of reach with a 2-for-2 effort at the line following an intentional foul in the waning seconds.

“Between the third and fourth we were talking about how we needed to get out on them, and I think our girls did really well with that,” said Whatley, whose squad did not allow a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. “That really did prevent them from hitting a lot of 3s. I think once we started getting hands to the ball we got in their heads a little bit and there was a lot of panic for them. I think our team stayed calm and was very solid on defense.”

Sturgis’ next two contests come against teams with below .500 records, as it travels to Spearfish (4-8) Tuesday and hosts Hot Springs (3-11) Feb. 11. Douglas, which saw its losing streak extended to eight games, hosts Brookings (2-10) Saturday and travels to Hill City (9-6) Tuesday.

