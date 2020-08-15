Sturgis hotels, campgrounds see mixed results from rally

However, Khan is anticipating that 2021 may be the busiest yet. He said many travelers who cancelled their plans to attend the rally this year have already made reservations for next year, and the hotel is getting inquiries about reservations for next year.

Buffalo Chip founder and President Rod Woodruff called this year’s rally “a stunning blessing.”

“We ended up with multiple times more people than I expected. I expected to be substantially down from last year, and we were actually up from last year and probably had the smoothest operation for the rally we have ever had,” he said. “We’re up a nice percentage over attendance from last year.”

“We had to shuffle pretty seriously to acquire more RV rentals for people and we ran out. We rented everything we could,” Woodruff said.

Dry weather without severe thunderstorms contributed to the rally’s success, Woodruff said.

“People were happy to be here and have such a favorable impression of South Dakota,” he said. “We’re happy they’re here.”

Gina Huiet, manager of Sturgis RV Park in Sturgis, said 2020 was a normal year in terms of occupancy. The park in downtown Sturgis was completely full for the first half of the rally.