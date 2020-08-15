Sturgis hotels, campgrounds see mixed results from rally

Heading into the final weekend of the 80th annual Sturgis rally, some hotels and campgrounds reported a hectic, better-than-expected week.
On Friday, hotelguides.com showed more than a dozen hotels in Sturgis, Deadwood, Spearfish, Belle Fourche and Rapid City that were fully booked even as visitors were beginning to head home.
The Baymont Inn & Suites in Sturgis had nearly 100% occupancy most days through the rally, general manager Laurie Allison-Lloyd said. This year, the hotel has seen more walk-in traffic than usual.
“It’s a lot busier than anybody anticipated. A lot of people came to see how (things in town) would be and then make reservations. People are booking later, kind of last minute,” she said.
“We’ve been really busy and really steady, and everyone’s having a great time and respecting the mask policy in the hotel,” she said.
The Best Western Sturgis Inn started the rally with high traffic that dropped off after the first couple of days largely as a result of COVID-19, general manager Basit Khan said.
“We had a lot of cancellations due to international travel restrictions, and people from other states didn’t feel like coming in,” he said. “The first two days it was packed but after that, it was like ‘Where’s the rally?’”
However, Khan is anticipating that 2021 may be the busiest yet. He said many travelers who cancelled their plans to attend the rally this year have already made reservations for next year, and the hotel is getting inquiries about reservations for next year.
Buffalo Chip founder and President Rod Woodruff called this year’s rally “a stunning blessing.”
“We ended up with multiple times more people than I expected. I expected to be substantially down from last year, and we were actually up from last year and probably had the smoothest operation for the rally we have ever had,” he said. “We’re up a nice percentage over attendance from last year.”
“We had to shuffle pretty seriously to acquire more RV rentals for people and we ran out. We rented everything we could,” Woodruff said.
Dry weather without severe thunderstorms contributed to the rally’s success, Woodruff said.
“People were happy to be here and have such a favorable impression of South Dakota,” he said. “We’re happy they’re here.”
Gina Huiet, manager of Sturgis RV Park in Sturgis, said 2020 was a normal year in terms of occupancy. The park in downtown Sturgis was completely full for the first half of the rally.
“That first weekend we were packed. The second half of the week, we’re still busy,” she said, noting on Friday the park had about 10 openings. “I haven’t left the park.”
Huiet said she’s already two-thirds booked for the 2021 rally. Next week, she said she’ll start taking more reservations for 2021 and by Sept. 30, she anticipates the park will be fully reserved for next year.
Meanwhile, Hulett, Wyo., was busy too, but will be facing a deficit after the rally. The town hosted its annual Ham N Jam barbecue on Wednesday and started seeing rally visitors coming through the week before the rally officially started. But fewer vendors set up in Hulett, and visitors seemed to spend less money, chamber of commerce president Cindee Vitto said.
“We were really busy, even the week before,” said Vitto, who owns the Hitchin’ Post Café. “People were just wanting to get out. We had a really good turnout this week.”
Uncertainties over COVID-19 prompted some vendors who sell t-shirts and other wares to stay away, Vitto said. The local senior citizens center that typically serves breakfast to bikers opted not to, and one of Hulett’s restaurants decided to close for the rally.
“We had half the vendors we usually do. The town depends on revenue from vending licenses, but we’ve had a really good crowd for the last few days,” she said. “I think we’ve had as many travelers (as in years past) but not enough travelers spending money.”
