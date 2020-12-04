Sturgis JVs win Custer Invitational

The Sturgis junior varsity came away with four individual titles and captured the Custer Invitational wrestling tournament Friday in Custer.

The invitational was originally scheduled for a two-day event, but was paired down to one day because of COVID concerns.

The tournament also debuted high school girls' wrestling in the area with two divisions.

The Scooper JVs finished with 181 points, to 132 for host Custer and 121 for Spearfish. Belle Fourche was fourth in the 12-team field with 102 points and Lead-Deadwood was fifth with 80 points.

Earning individual titles for the Scoopers were Korbin Bunch, who got a pin over Cade Costello of Harding County in 1:25 in the 113-pound title match; Dee Daniels at 126 as he edge Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche 11-10, Maverick Simons at 132 as he defeated Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More 6-3 and Aiden Werlinger at 195 with a pin over Zane Severyn of Custer in 5:51.

Custer and Spearfish both came away with three individual titles. For the Wildcats, Tray Weiss beat Tegan Brown of Sturgis JV 8-3 at 106, Jonathan Lewis pinned Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish in 43 seconds at 145 and Parker Noem at 152 got a 5-0 win over Paul Pulling of the Sturgis JV.