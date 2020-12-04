Sturgis JVs win Custer Invitational

The Sturgis junior varsity came away with four individual titles and captured the Custer Invitational wrestling tournament Friday in Custer.
The invitational was originally scheduled for a two-day event, but was paired down to one day because of COVID concerns.
The tournament also debuted high school girls' wrestling in the area with two divisions.
The Scooper JVs finished with 181 points, to 132 for host Custer and 121 for Spearfish. Belle Fourche was fourth in the 12-team field with 102 points and Lead-Deadwood was fifth with 80 points.
Earning individual titles for the Scoopers were Korbin Bunch, who got a pin over Cade Costello of Harding County in 1:25 in the 113-pound title match; Dee Daniels at 126 as he edge Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche 11-10, Maverick Simons at 132 as he defeated Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More 6-3 and Aiden Werlinger at 195 with a pin over Zane Severyn of Custer in 5:51.
Custer and Spearfish both came away with three individual titles. For the Wildcats, Tray Weiss beat Tegan Brown of Sturgis JV 8-3 at 106, Jonathan Lewis pinned Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish in 43 seconds at 145 and Parker Noem at 152 got a 5-0 win over Paul Pulling of the Sturgis JV.
For the Spartans, defending state champion Max Sailor won the 160-pound title with an 11-2 major decision over Payton DeWitt of Douglas, Josh Hoffman got a 10-1 major decision over Landon Woodward of Custer at 120 and Clayton Donovan beat Chase Vanderboom of Newell 7-2 at 138.
Hot Springs earned two titles. Caleb Rickenbauch won at 170 as he pinned Elijah Steele of Custer in 4:13 and Keaton Bissonette won at 182 with a pin over Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood in 2:26.
Other title winners saw Grey Gilbert of Harding County pinning Caleb McGregor of Newell in 1:45 to win at 220 and Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas winning the 285-pound championship with a 53-second pin over Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche.
The tournament also saw some weight classes doubled up as Ryne Bostrom of Sturgis was 3-0 at 138A and teammate Kashton Ford was 3-0 at 145A. Dylan Webb of Hot Springs finished 3-0 for the 170A title.
Maraia Kruske of Spearfish won the Girls 1 title with a pin over Shea Irion of Spearfish in 3:27, while Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood won the Girls 2 title with a pin over Madison Snyder of Sturgis JV in 1:05.
Next up for some of the area wrestlers is the Stanley County Invitational in Ft. Pierre Saturday and the Rapid City Invitational Dec. 11-12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!