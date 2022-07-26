Sturgis looks to revamp offense under 3rd year starting QB

STURGIS — The 2022 South Dakota high school football season has begun. Well, for Sturgis anyway.

The Scoopers assembled Monday morning for the first time this year at the fields behind the high school for their inaugural practice. They’re the first team in the state to hold practice, running drills and conditioning two weeks before the rest of South Dakota catches up.

Practicing early has become a regular occurrence in the program, as the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brings hundreds of thousands of people to the small city and takes place when other teams are practicing, has forced the Scoopers to start playing earlier to alleviate the congestion in Sturgis and allow for the squad’s players to work the event.

The SDHSAA approves requests from the school to do so, allowing the team to practice for a week, then pause for the Rally and resume after its conclusion.

“It’s not a benefit, it’s just what we’ve got to do,” said Chris Koletzky, entering his eighth season as head coach. “I wouldn’t call it a benefit because we can’t work three weeks in a row before our first game, we have to go a week and then two, so we pick up again and then we kind of have to start over again.”

In any case, the Scoopers have begun working their way toward a turnaround season after a down year in 2021. They finished 2-7, their poorest result since 2016, slipped into the Class 11AA playoffs as the last seed and exited in the first round, and were outscored by an average of 33-20.

Koletzky said he wants his squad to compete with East River teams this season, but their goal is a Black Hills Conference title. He knows, however, that Class 11AA foe Spearfish will threaten that objective, while Douglas and Belle Fourche both have new head coaches who will likely bring new material to their respective teams.

Sturgis has five new opponents on their schedule that it did not see last year, including a key non-class matchup with Rapid City Central in its season-opener, and a Week 9 clash with Douglas, both of which finished at the bottom of their classes in 2021.

“There are opportunities,” Koletzky said. “You look at it as a coach and say there’s a lot of opportunity there, but there’s a lot of work to be put in, and we just want to focus on each day, how we can be better, and hopefully that takes care of business when we do play on Friday or Saturday.”

The Scoopers are facing the tall task of replacing ground-and-pound running back Konner Berndt, a Best of the West selection who signed with South Dakota Mines and graduated after averaging 7 yards per carry and 134 yards per game as a senior.

Senior Gunner Rohloff, who sat behind Berndt on the depth chart last year, will take the majority of handoffs this season, Koletzky said, while junior Byron Holt will also contribute to the running game. The duo will also play defense, something Berndt didn’t do, and speaking of defense, Reece Jacobs, a Best of the West selection for his performance as a linebacker, is moving from the offensive line to H-back in Sturgis’ spread offense.

“He’s obviously one of the better players in the state and we’re happy to have him,” Koletzky said. “But he’s going to be a guy who we can get the ball to there.”

Under center, senior Owen Cass will be entering his third season as the starting quarterback, and as the established signal-caller of the team, Koletzky said he’s looking for him to take the next step and add mental toughness and leadership to his physical skills.

“Really try to see him get that confidence and become ‘the guy’ or ‘the dude,’ as we would say. Lead your guys,” Koletzky said. “He has the tools, he’s shown that, it’s just being consistent. Hopefully the skill guys can get open, and he can get the ball there.”

Cass looks to lead the offense through the air and on the ground, as his option to run with the ball on a passing play was a reliable source of gainage last year. His quick feet and quick release suits the offense his runs, Koletzky said.

“I really like to not force things passing the ball when nothing’s open,” Cass said. “I can just take off running and see how many yards I can get.”

Cass also has the benefit of having his starting receiving corps back this season, including senior Gavin Ligtenberg and junior Tyan Buss, as well as Jacobs out of the H-back/tight end position.

“Konner’s going to be tough (to replace). A lot of yards we relied on him for, but I think we’re going to be versatile throwing the football because all of our receivers are back,” Koletzky said. “We’re going to be a little bit different, but hopefully some guys step up to replace some of that.”

In addition to his offensive duties, Jacobs, who tallied 44 solo tackles and 81 total last season, will be anchoring a Scoopers defense that has seven returning starters, including their four linebackers and both of their cornerbacks. Jacobs will serve at inside linebacker alongside Rohloff, while Holt and senior Jake Vliem will set up on the outside. Sturgis will have two new starters at safety.

Jacobs said it’ll be important for the defense to start strong and end strong, and avoid giving up big yards.

“We’ve just got to play 110% every play, be aggressive, hit our keys, get our reads, and really work on our eyes, because last year that was a big problem,” he said. “One of my goals this year is to motivate the team more before the games. We’ve definitely got to come out firing on all cylinders, that’s for sure, and start off aggressive.”

The defensive line could prove to be a challenge, Koletzky said, as he has minimal depth, which could prove troublesome late in games.

“That’s the biggest concern right now,” he said. “Looking around, how are some sophomores and some juniors going to step up to be able to give some reserve roles and take some snaps when the older guys need a break.”

Sturgis has four opponents from the other side of the river on its regular season slate, and Koletzky said his squad’s performance against those teams will measure their success this season.

“We just want to compete with East River teams. That’s the measuring stick,” he said. “Looking at those East River teams that are on our schedule, and just being competitive as well.”

Sturgis 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at Woodle Field)

Sat, Aug. 27 - at Rapid City Central (O’Harra Stadium)

Sat, Sept. 3 - at Mitchell*

Sat, Sept. 10 - vs. Aberdeen Central*

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Huron*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at St. Thomas More

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Tea Area*

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Belle Fourche

Fri, Oct. 14 - vs. Douglas*

Thur, Oct. 20 - at Spearfish* (Lyle Hare Stadium)

* Class 11AA game