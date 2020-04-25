Sturgis man sentenced on 2019 Rally related child pornography charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sturgis man convicted of Attempted Possession of Child Pornography was sentenced this week, by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court Judge.

Sean Gertsch, age 28, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stemmed from an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins prosecuted the case.

Gertsch was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

