Sturgis man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for child porn charge

A Sturgis man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after being convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Dakota Office.

William Nicholas Riley, 61, was also sentenced to five years or supervised release in addition to the six years in federal prison. He was sentenced on Nov. 22.

"Riley was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators," the release states.

"Riley initiated sexual chats and sought images of child pornography from a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Riley then negotiated a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Riley went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was met by law enforcement and placed under arrest."

The Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Riley was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

