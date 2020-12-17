Sturgis Pizza Hut prepares to focus on diners on the move

Pizza Hut in Sturgis is being completely renovated, largely to keep pace with customers’ changing lifestyles.
Pizza Hut restaurants are shifting their focus from dine-in to carry-out and delivery, said franchisee Skip Kuehl of Rapid City. Kuehl operates Pizza Hut franchises in Sturgis, Custer, Summerset, Belle Fourche and Hot Springs. The Custer, Belle Fourche and Summerset locations have already been remodeled, Kuehl said.
Sturgis’ Pizza Hut at 2249 W. Lazelle St. is being rebuilt by Siemonsma Construction. When completed, the restaurant will return to the size the building was when originally constructed in the 1980s, according to Ralph Siemonsma.
“It will be about half the size it was a month ago. The design will be different,” he said.
Kuehl said the renovated Sturgis Pizza Hut will open in February. It will have a drive-through pickup window, and it’s being redesigned to be employee friendly and operate more efficiently as a carry-out and delivery restaurant.
“I’m looking forward to getting it going. I visualize it as an asset to the Sturgis community,” Kuehl said.
The Sturgis location will have capacity to seat 32 people for dining in and will have new décor, but it will not have a buffet and salad bar, Kuehl said. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said when the restaurant reopens, the dine-in area will be closed. He hopes the dine-in area can safely open later.
The restaurant remodel was already being planned when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kuehl said.
“Times change and you change with it,” Kuehl said. “With all the activities the families go to now, they’ve got (sports) and … families are on the go and they eat on the go.”
The Pizza Huts in Rapid City, Spearfish and Box Elder are owned by NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee. NPC filed for bankruptcy in July. Pizza Hut is closing up to 300 locations, particularly those that had been dine-in restaurants, as part of a deal between the pizza chain and NPC. Pizza Huts in Spearfish, Box Elder, and on West Main Street in Rapid City have closed permanently.
