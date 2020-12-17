Sturgis Pizza Hut prepares to focus on diners on the move

Pizza Hut in Sturgis is being completely renovated, largely to keep pace with customers’ changing lifestyles.

Pizza Hut restaurants are shifting their focus from dine-in to carry-out and delivery, said franchisee Skip Kuehl of Rapid City. Kuehl operates Pizza Hut franchises in Sturgis, Custer, Summerset, Belle Fourche and Hot Springs. The Custer, Belle Fourche and Summerset locations have already been remodeled, Kuehl said.

Sturgis’ Pizza Hut at 2249 W. Lazelle St. is being rebuilt by Siemonsma Construction. When completed, the restaurant will return to the size the building was when originally constructed in the 1980s, according to Ralph Siemonsma.

“It will be about half the size it was a month ago. The design will be different,” he said.

Kuehl said the renovated Sturgis Pizza Hut will open in February. It will have a drive-through pickup window, and it’s being redesigned to be employee friendly and operate more efficiently as a carry-out and delivery restaurant.

“I’m looking forward to getting it going. I visualize it as an asset to the Sturgis community,” Kuehl said.