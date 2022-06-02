 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL

Sturgis Post 33 opens Veterans Classic with inaugural victory

  • Updated
Sturgis Post 33's Beau Peters fields a fly ball during a game against Gillette Post 42 in the Veterans Classic on Thursday morning at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Sturgis Post 33 Titans tallied five runs in the final two innings to beat the Gillette Riders 8-1 for their first win of the season on the first day of the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

RJ Andrzejewski went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for the Titans (1-2), while David Anderson notched three hits and two runs and Beau Peters picked up two knocks, including a double. Owen Cass also earned a double in a 2-for-2, two-walk performance.

Sam Kooima got the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings.

Sturgis got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when an error on a pickoff attempt at first base scored Anderson from third.

Sturgis Post 33's Sam Kooima pitches during a game against Gillette Post 42 in the Veterans Classic on Thursday morning at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

After the Riders (20-8) tied the game at 1-1 in the third, Kain Peters lined a two-out, bases-loaded single to right field to give the Titans a 2-1 lead.

Sturgis then tallied four runs in the fifth inning, scored in part on a single by Andrzejewski that scored two runners. An RBI-single by Adam Flohr and a sacrifice-fly by Ridge Inhofer plated two more runs for a 6-1 advantage.

Anderson and Andrzejewski both added RBI-singles in the sixth inning to build a seven-run lead.

Sturgis takes on Fremont at 2 p.m. Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

