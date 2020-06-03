Sturgis rolls to big win over Rapid City Post 320

Sturgis Titans left-handed pitcher David Anderson admitted that he had a little case of the nerves for the first time out on the mound Wednesday night against the Rapid City Post 320 Stars.
Anderson walked the first two batters he faced, gave up a two-run double and went into the dugout trailing 3-0 after the end of the first half-inning.
But the Titan offense answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning and Anderson gave up just two singles the rest of the way as Sturgis rolled to a 13-3 win in five innings at Strong Field.
The American Legion baseball contest was the home opener for the Titans and the first game of the season for the Stars.
"It was a little tough at the beginning," Anderson said. "It was my first game pitching since last year's regionals. And last year I didn't get to pitch very much, and this year we have a new coaching staff and he believed in me and it showed out there I guess."
First-year Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said it was just a matter of Anderson getting through that first inning, knowing that he would settle down.
"David is a confident pitcher once he gets rolling," Bradford said. "In that first inning he said, 'Hey, my nerves were getting to me a little bit.' He settled down and settled in. We got a lead back for him in the first and he got to work with it the rest of the game."
The Sturgis bats responded in the bottom of the first with six runs on four hits, including an RBI triple by Anderson, a run-scoring single by Ridge Inhofer and a two-run double by RJ Andrzejewski.
"We were just hitting the ball where they weren't," Anderson said. "I don't know, it was a good day."
The Titans finished with 15 hits, getting four RBI by lead-off hitter Zach Hess and a two-run home run in the fourth by big first baseman John Fischer.
"They have the next guy up mentality," Bradford said of his team's hitters. "We're just trying to get the next guy up. We're not trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark, just a base hit at a time. If it goes out, it goes out."
While Bradford said that he feels his bats are important for the team this season, it is the Titans' defense that will be key in the long run.
"I've said from the beginning of the season that our defense is going to have to keep playing like this," Bradford said. "We had one error in five innings, that's good baseball."
Post 320 coach Brian Humphries said his team didn't pitch well, play good defense or hit the ball after that first inning.
"I think one thing is to be able to do the fundamentals of the game," Humphries said. "We had a couple of errors, a couple of easy ground balls that cost us. We weren't very good at hitting our spots on the mound, leaving a lot of pitches over the plate, missing on the opposite side of the plate."
Sturgis got to Stars' starting pitcher Mitch Sand for the six runs in the first and another in the third. He gave up seven hits and five runs in three innings.
Carson George gave up five runs on five hits in one inning and Henry London gave up the the final run after one out in the fifth.
"I think it will get better in time, but this was definitely not something that we were expecting or wanting," Humphries said.
Post 320 catcher Wyatt Hunt put the Stars on the board in the first on a two-run double and he scored on a sac fly by Tate Walker.
But that was it offensively for Post 320 as Anderson was in control the rest of he way.
"The curve ball and fastball was in a zone. The ump was calling it tight so I had to adjust to that," said Anderson, who gave up four hits, walked four and struck out four. "Overall, it was a decent showing."
Anderson and Inhofer had three hits each for Sturgis, while Colton Cruickshank, Hess and Andrzejewski all had two hits.
Walker had two hits for the Stars.
"We had more errors than they did, I think we had more passed balls than they did, and those add up usually to runs," Humphries said. "You have a couple of errors, you have a passed ball and you have a single and there are one or two runs. It adds up. They played a much cleaner game, and it showed, and they won."
The Stars host Gillette in a twinbill Saturday that begins at 1 p.m.
Sturgis, which opened the season Tuesday with a 16-1 win over Belle Fourche, will play six games in three days this weekend beginning with the Rapid City Senior Babe Ruth team Friday night at Strong Field.
"It's early in the year. I have a saying, 'Nobody cares, work harder,'" he said. "We're going to enjoy this victory, but after (Wednesday night), we're going to forget about it and keep moving forward."
