Sturgis rolls to big win over Rapid City Post 320

Sturgis got to Stars' starting pitcher Mitch Sand for the six runs in the first and another in the third. He gave up seven hits and five runs in three innings.

Carson George gave up five runs on five hits in one inning and Henry London gave up the the final run after one out in the fifth.

"I think it will get better in time, but this was definitely not something that we were expecting or wanting," Humphries said.

Post 320 catcher Wyatt Hunt put the Stars on the board in the first on a two-run double and he scored on a sac fly by Tate Walker.

But that was it offensively for Post 320 as Anderson was in control the rest of he way.

"The curve ball and fastball was in a zone. The ump was calling it tight so I had to adjust to that," said Anderson, who gave up four hits, walked four and struck out four. "Overall, it was a decent showing."

Anderson and Inhofer had three hits each for Sturgis, while Colton Cruickshank, Hess and Andrzejewski all had two hits.

Walker had two hits for the Stars.