Sturgis runners sweep team standings in Lead

The Sturgis boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams earned the top spots in the team standings at the Lead-Deadwood Invitational on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, the Scoopers finished in first place with a score of 19, while Douglas took second with 24 and Spearfish rounded out the top three with 44.

Peyton Cast of Douglas paced the individual standings in 18 minutes, 18.23 seconds, while Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish was second in 18:20.92.

A trio of Sturgis runners earned the next three spots, including Ty Petrocco in third (18:36.55), Deron Graf in fourth (18:48.46) and Morgan Papenfuss in fifth place (18:50.70).

In the girls’ 5k, the Scoopers took first with 23, Spearfish was second with 35 and the Patriots closed out the top three with 39.

Individually, Kira Ubence of Douglas finished first in 21 minutes and 02.78 seconds.

Peyton VanDeest (21:06.74) and Kori Keil (21:57.78) of Spearfish took the next two spots, while Presley Terkildsen of Philip was fourth in 22:02.63.

The Scoopers secured the next three spots as Lucy Hamer took fifth (22:07.91), Iris Zylstra was sixth (22:20.10) and Paige Willnerd finished seventh (22:31.15).