Sturgis runners sweep team standings in Lead

The Sturgis boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams earned the top spots in the team standings at the Lead-Deadwood Invitational on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, the Scoopers finished in first place with a score of 19, while Douglas took second with 24 and Spearfish rounded out the top three with 44.
Peyton Cast of Douglas paced the individual standings in 18 minutes, 18.23 seconds, while Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish was second in 18:20.92.
A trio of Sturgis runners earned the next three spots, including Ty Petrocco in third (18:36.55), Deron Graf in fourth (18:48.46) and Morgan Papenfuss in fifth place (18:50.70).
In the girls’ 5k, the Scoopers took first with 23, Spearfish was second with 35 and the Patriots closed out the top three with 39.
Individually, Kira Ubence of Douglas finished first in 21 minutes and 02.78 seconds.
Peyton VanDeest (21:06.74) and Kori Keil (21:57.78) of Spearfish took the next two spots, while Presley Terkildsen of Philip was fourth in 22:02.63.
The Scoopers secured the next three spots as Lucy Hamer took fifth (22:07.91), Iris Zylstra was sixth (22:20.10) and Paige Willnerd finished seventh (22:31.15).
Volleyball
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: Despite dropping the first set, Pierre picked up a win over the Comets Tuesday night in Rapid City.
Christian took the early 1-0 advantage with a 25-21 victory in the first set.
However, the Governors took over from there, taking the next three sets 25-9, 25-13 and 25-14.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 11 kills, Ana Egge had eight kills, 13 digs and two aces, and Kiley Kallio finished with 23 assists.
It won’t get any easier for Rapid City Christian (13-5) when it hosts Hill City on Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, PHILIP 0: The Rangers bounced back from a tough weekend to beat the Scotties in three sets on Tuesday.
Hill City opened with a 25-20 win, took the second set 25-11 and closed it out with a 25-12 third.
No other information was made available.
Hill City (14-3) will play at Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while Philip (17-2) hosts Sully Buttes.
STURGIS 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: Sturgis cruised to a straight-set victory over Hot Springs on Tuesday night.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (5-14) host Douglas on Thursday, while the Bison (8-0) host Bennett County.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Spartans cruised to their sixth consecutive win with a victory over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Brooke Peotter finished the game with a hat trick for Spearfish, while Adelyn Bouman, Charlie Nickels, Madison Donovan, Halle Fjelland and Tessa Lucas scored the rest.
Brianna Solano had the lone goal of the match for the Cavs.
Spearfish (9-3) will close out its regular season against Rapid City Stevens on Thursday, while the Cavaliers (4-7-1) await the first round of the playoffs starting next Tuesday.
STURGIS 1, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Scoopers edged the Patriots to finish out the regular season.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis closed out the regular season at 6-8-0, Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood (0-14-2) finish the season at Rapid City Central Thursday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 3, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 1: Sturgis picked up its fourth win of the season with a victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (4-9-1) will play at Hot Springs to close out the season on Thursday, while the Patriots (3-9-1) take on Rapid City Central.