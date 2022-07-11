 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGION BASEBALL

Sturgis, Spearfish split doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0

Sturgis Post 33 topped Black Hills foe Spearfish Post 164 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday night before Spearfish answered with a offensive explosion, beating the Titans 10-1 in Game 2 to split the doubleheader in Sturgis.

In Game 1, David Anderson earned a triple for Sturgis as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included an RBI, while Owen Cass picked up two RBIs and Hunter Janzen tallied two runs. Eric Stroud also doubled. Cass also pitched and threw all seven innings, surrendering six hits and striking out seven while walking three.

Braden Ericks and Ty Sieber collected two hits each for Spearfish, while Ericks earned an RBI and Haylon Heiting scored two runs. Hogan Tystad went five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while fanning four and walking six.

In Game 2, Cass went 2 for 3 with an RBI and tallied a double, and Ridge Inhofer picked up a double. Conner Cruickshank gave up six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings.

People are also reading…

Ericks, Sieber, Tystad and J Bloom collected two runs apiece, while Alec Sunsted earned two RBIs. Kaidon Feyereisen tossed all seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits and five walking while striking out five.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Your Two Cents for July 9

Your Two Cents for July 9

Perhaps we all need to take one step toward the center where our problems can be addressed by good faith negotiation. Extremism on both sides …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News