Sturgis, Spearfish split doubleheader

Sturgis Post 33 topped Black Hills foe Spearfish Post 164 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday night before Spearfish answered with a offensive explosion, beating the Titans 10-1 in Game 2 to split the doubleheader in Sturgis.

In Game 1, David Anderson earned a triple for Sturgis as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included an RBI, while Owen Cass picked up two RBIs and Hunter Janzen tallied two runs. Eric Stroud also doubled. Cass also pitched and threw all seven innings, surrendering six hits and striking out seven while walking three.

Braden Ericks and Ty Sieber collected two hits each for Spearfish, while Ericks earned an RBI and Haylon Heiting scored two runs. Hogan Tystad went five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while fanning four and walking six.

In Game 2, Cass went 2 for 3 with an RBI and tallied a double, and Ridge Inhofer picked up a double. Conner Cruickshank gave up six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings.

Ericks, Sieber, Tystad and J Bloom collected two runs apiece, while Alec Sunsted earned two RBIs. Kaidon Feyereisen tossed all seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits and five walking while striking out five.