Sturgis takes two from Spearfish

The Sturgis Titans American Legion baseball team broke a four-game losing skid with a doubleheader sweep of Spearfish Tuesday night at Strong Field.

The Titans rallied in the sixth inning in the opener for an 8-5 win before taking the nightcap 7-1.

In the first game, it was a tight battle for much of the way, with it tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Sturgis scored four runs to take the lead. Spearfish added one run in the seventh but couldn't get any closer.

In the sixth, Sturgis loaded the bases with no outs and got a pair of runs when Ridge Inhofer hit a RBI ground ball and Dustin Alan hit a run-scoring sac fly. Gage Murphey followed with a two-run single to make it an 8-4 game.

Owen Cass, Murphey and Conner Cruickshank all had two hits with Cruickshank and Murphey driving in two runs and Alan three runs.

Cruickshank got the win on the mound in relief giving up three hits and two runs in three innings. Alan started and pitched the first three innings, giving up two runs and two hits. Kain Peters pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and one run.

Aiden Haught led Spearfish with two hits and Brady Hartwig drove in two runs.