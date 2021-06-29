Sturgis takes two from Spearfish

The Sturgis Titans American Legion baseball team broke a four-game losing skid with a doubleheader sweep of Spearfish Tuesday night at Strong Field.
The Titans rallied in the sixth inning in the opener for an 8-5 win before taking the nightcap 7-1.
In the first game, it was a tight battle for much of the way, with it tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Sturgis scored four runs to take the lead. Spearfish added one run in the seventh but couldn't get any closer.
In the sixth, Sturgis loaded the bases with no outs and got a pair of runs when Ridge Inhofer hit a RBI ground ball and Dustin Alan hit a run-scoring sac fly. Gage Murphey followed with a two-run single to make it an 8-4 game.
Owen Cass, Murphey and Conner Cruickshank all had two hits with Cruickshank and Murphey driving in two runs and Alan three runs.
Cruickshank got the win on the mound in relief giving up three hits and two runs in three innings. Alan started and pitched the first three innings, giving up two runs and two hits. Kain Peters pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and one run.
Aiden Haught led Spearfish with two hits and Brady Hartwig drove in two runs.
In the second game the Titans scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, adding three in the fourth and one more run in the sixth.
Alan had three hits, with David Anderson, Cass and Murphey all adding two hits, with Anderson and Murphey driving home two runs each.
Three Sturgis pitchers — Cass, Hunter Janzen and Inhofer — combined to stop Spearfish on three hits
Hartwig drove home Post 164s lone run in the third inning.
Sturgis, 9-14, returns to action Friday when it hosts Post 320 in a pair of games that begins at 5 p.m. Spearfish, 23-23, is at the Sheridan Troopers for two games Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.
Sasquatch rally to edge Sioux Falls
The Spearfish Sasquatch met the Sioux Falls Sunfish for the first time ever and rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to get the 5-4 win Tuesday night at Karras Park in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls led 3-1 through five innings before the Sasquatch scored two runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run single by Hayden Driggs to tie the game. The Sunfish regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the eighth but couldn't hold on.
In the ninth for Spearfish with one out, Jacob Sanchez singled and moved to second on an error. Gage Ninness singled home Sanchez and moved to second on the throw. Ben Parker then hit a pinch-hit single as Ninness scored on another Sioux Falls error.
Zachary Kriethe picked up the win in relief, going the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit, striking out two. Riley Moran started and gave up three runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings and Jack VanDoran gave up three hits and one unearned run in three innings.
Ryan Bachman and Seth Surrett had two hits each for Spearfish.
The win put the Sasquatch at 20-9 on the season, while Sioux Falls fell to 14-16. The two teams meet again in Sioux Falls at 5:35 p.m. MT.