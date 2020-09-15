Sturgis volleyball, soccer suspend activities for week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Brown High School has announced that the boys' and girls' volleyball teams have suspended activities this week because of COVID-19 related issues.

Those activities included games in both sports that will be made up, Sturgis director of activities Todd Palmer said Tuesday afternoon.

"We're taking each program individually and taking a look," Palmer said. "Really, both the boys and girls programs are in similar situations. We were supposed to have Senior Night (soccer) on Thursday. I just wanted to make sure that all of the seniors were going to be able to participate. That was a factor in the decision."

Palmer added that they want to try to not only keep their student-athletes safe, but also look out for our visitors that are coming to Sturgis.

"We understand that, so that comes into play as well," he said.

The Sturgis volleyball team was scheduled to host Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night, and that match will be made up at a time and date to be determined. Palmer said both schools had a couple of dates in mind and would make a decision soon.

The Scooper volleyball team, 2-2 on the season, was also scheduled to be at Hill City Thursday to face the Rangers, and that match will be made up Oct. 10.