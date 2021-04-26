 Skip to main content
Sturgis woman identified as fatal crash vicitm
Sturgis woman identified as fatal crash vicitm

  • Updated
A Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2002 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

Tara Seidel, 49, was the driver and only occupant. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

