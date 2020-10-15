Sturgis woman receives Herb Blakely Award at history conference

Sturgis native Peg Kaubisch Aplan is the 2020 recipient of the Herb Blakely Award, which was presented at the 28th West River History Conference in Deadwood.

Named for the conference’s founder, the award honors “outstanding contributions to local and regional history, a sense of American patriotism and efforts to further the concepts of good citizenship.”

“Making history available to the future,” is Aplan’s professional mission, she said. “It’s something I enjoy preserving.”

When she was elected president of the West River History Conference board of directors in 2019, Aplan was no stranger to leadership.

She served as president of the Old Fort Meade Museum and was a board member for more than 20 years, during which time she collected artifacts and shared a treasure trove of stories with the visiting public.

“Perhaps most notable in Peg Aplan’s leadership of Old Fort Meade was the night the Black Hills wagon train visited. The expected crowd estimate was 300 to 400. Before it was over, they had personally greeted and welcomed — and fed — a crowd exceeding 1,200,” colleague Rhonda Sedgewick Stearns said.