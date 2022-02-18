Suffocating defense powers Stevens girls to win over Mitchell

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team had all facets working on the defensive end Friday night.

Behind a final tally of 20 steals, 26 forced turnovers and a plus-15 rebounding advantage, the No. 3 Raiders roared out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and held the Kernels to three field goals in the first half en route to a 69-35 win in Class AA action at Carold Heier Gymnasium, their second largest margin of victory this season.

“Oh man, I feel like our denials were there, our positioning was there. We’d been working on it all week,” senior guard Jill Delzer said. “That was really our focus, to make sure our positioning was there, and we just knew we were going to pound them.”

Stevens (15-2) was efficient on offense as well, shooting 47% and hitting 7 of 15 shots from beyond the arc, while amassing 19 offensive rebounds to 17 defensive. Jayda McNabb led the way with 17 points on a perfect 7-for-7 clip and tacked on six steals, while Delzer collected 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting with five boards.

“We’ve got kids who really get after the ball,” Raiders head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “Hopefully we’ll keep shooting a better percentage from the outside, but if we don’t we’ve still got people down there who are going to fight for the basketball. They’re scrappy.”

Mitchell (9-8), which was without its starting point guard due to a season-ending injury, shot 27% from the floor and went 5-for-12 from the perimeter. Taylor Giblin and Sarah Sebert earned 10 points apiece to pace the Kernels.

“Our girls went out and played hard, and executed the game plan. We’re pleased with the effort,” Dannenbring said. “(Mitchell) is a very well-coached team, but sometimes you get a little shorthanded, and it’s tough.”

McNabb began the contest ready to go, notching the first six points of the evening as Stevens raced out to a 10-3 lead less than midway through the opening quarter thanks to a trio of steals.

After forcing a double-dribble call, the Raiders strung together a 9-0 run, aided by Macey Wathen’s (nine points) 3-pointer from the left wing and Bailee Sobczak’s (two points) baseline jumper, for a 19-5 advantage early in the second.

Delzer and McNabb’s back-to-back 3s to extend the lead at 25-7 forced Kernels head coach Cole Knippling to burn his fourth timeout with 4:18 to play in just the first half.

“The intensity was there, for sure. That’s the effort you like as a coach,” Dannenbring said of the start. “You don’t have to coach that. That’s just them.”

McNabb’s half-dozen points early in the third contributed to an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 28 at 42-14. Ella Kieffer (six points) and Taaliyah Porter (nine points) also drained 3s in the period before Megan Balhoun (five points) opened the fourth with one from the right wing to stretch Stevens’ advantage to 30 at 53-23.

Delzer collected six straight points later in the frame before subs played out the final four and a half minutes.

The Raiders remain at the No. 2 spot in the Class AA standings and will host Huron (10-7) Saturday with three games remaining on their regular season schedule.

