Sugar Park debuts first season with 500-foot-long zip line

A new attraction park has debuted in Rapid City. Sugar Park, a sister park to Rushmore Tramway Adventures in Keystone, opened in May with a zip line and a mission to bring kid-friendly attractions close to the city.

“Our goal for this park is tailoring more towards the smaller kids and families because the park in Keystone, it's for the older kids and the teenagers. It's harder for the littler kids to be up there and have fun,” said Mercedes Elliott, general manager of Sugar Park.

Sugar Park opened in May and transitioned to full-time hours during Memorial Day weekend. Located down the road from Reptile Gardens and behind the Rushmore Candy Company on U.S. Highway 16, the park currently features one attraction: the Soaring Eagle zip line.

The zip line is 150 feet high and 500 feet long, reaching top speeds of 30 miles per hour. Able to accommodate two riders at a time, the tandem seat moves backwards from the platform and pauses at the top of the line, overlooking the nearby hills. After a few seconds to observe the view, riders speed back to the base platform.

“(It’s) a fun thing you can do when it’s hot out and you can catch that breeze, and then you can be on your way,” Elliott said. “You don’t have to dedicate a whole day because I know a lot of families sometimes don’t want to stay in the same spot the whole time.”

Passengers must be at least 42 inches tall. Those between 42 and 47 inches are required to be accompanied by an adult.

The park currently employs six people to man the park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Elliot said there are plans to add more attractions in the future, including a splash pad and tree house climbing area similar to the aerial park in Keystone.

“We’re thinking of a couple different things we can do, maybe a coaster or something,” Elliott said.

Elliott started work at Rushmore Tramway Adventures in 2018. She worked at the aerial park and the zip line there, before assuming the position of tour coordinator.

Cameron Fullerton, the secretary of CNC Tramway, Inc., which owns both parks, approached Elliott to ask her if she’d like to work year-round and help with Sugar Park, and Elliott took the opportunity to work as general manager.

“I was like, yeah. You’re stuck with me,” she said.