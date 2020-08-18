Suicide awareness walk set for Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Front Porch Coalition’s 18th annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk/Run is going virtual this year. This event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 29.

To participate, take a walk with your quarantine crew, snap a photo and post it to facebook.com/FrontPorchCoalition. If you know someone who suffers from suicidal thoughts, has attempted suicide or has lost a loved one to suicide, join this virtual event to remind people no one walks alone.

The Front Porch Coalition in Rapid City provides services for the survivors of suicide attempts, as well as families of those who died by suicide.

