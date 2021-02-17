Summer camping reservations in State Parks open Saturday

Beginning Saturday, campers can begin making reservations for summer stays in South Dakota State Parks.

Feb. 20 is the first day to make camping reservations for a Friday, May 21, arrival. This is the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks' Open House and Free Fishing Weekend and traditional kick-off to the summer season.

Reservations for other summer dates will follow in succession, becoming available 90 days before arrival. More than 40 parks offer camping reservations on the 90-day schedule. The exception is Custer State Park, which offers reservations one year before arrival.

State Parks Director Scott Simpson reminds new and seasoned campers to keep an eye on the calendar and make reservations for camping trips as soon as possible.

“The sooner you can plan your camping trip, the better,” said Simpson. “Campsites at popular parks go quickly.”

Note the following reservation dates for popular summer camping weekends. Reservations dates are for a Friday arrival:

• Memorial Day: February 27

• Father's Day: March 20

• Fourth of July: April 3

• Labor Day: June 5