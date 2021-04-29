 Skip to main content
Summerset man died in motorcycle accident on I-90
A Summerset man has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a motorcycle-semi crash in Rapid City.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2011 Honda VT1300 motorcycle was traveling west on Interstate 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn, lost control and was thrown onto the interstate. A westbound 2011 Volvo D13 semi-truck and trailer was unable to stop and struck the motorcyclist.

Jeremy Nye, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile marker 59 to mile marker 60 were closed for about five hours.

