A Summerset man who barricaded himself in a Rapid City restaurant bathroom with a pistol when U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him for child pornography charges was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison April 21.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 24-year-old Caleb Wayne Cook to the mandatory minimum of five years for his receipt of child pornography conviction and one-and-a-half years for assaulting a federal officer.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City, Cook used the internet between September 2016 and December 2021 to download images of child pornography to his Dropbox and other devices.

An investigation into Cook began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referred a CyberTip submitted by Dropbox to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), according to court documents.

ICAC tracked the image to an IP address in Summerset where Cook lived with his parents and brother.

After executing search warrants on the Dropbox and then at the home Dec. 13, 2021, ICAC agents found over 200 images and over 300 videos of child pornography. The first batch of videos, found in the Dropbox account, totaled to over 22 hours.

The content included infants, toddlers and bondage. Cook admitted to receiving and sending links to files over the internet. He was indicted for receipt and possession of child pornography March 17, 2022.

On April 11, 2022, two deputy U.S. marshals attempted to arrest Cook at a restaurant in Rapid City where he worked. The marshals spoke with the restaurant manager and asked if they could talk to Cook outside the back door.

When the marshals tried to arrest Cook, he pulled away and reached into his right front pants pocket and pulled out a black handgun. After racking the slide, he put it against his own temple. Bringing the gun with him, Cook ran into the restaurant, through the kitchen, and through the public dining area before hiding in the men's restroom. The marshals then called in the Pennington County/Rapid City Special Response Team (SRT) and their negotiators.

After 30 minutes of negotiation, Cook came out of the restroom, leaving the .380 caliber Ruger LCP and its holster on the bathroom sink. The magazine was on the floor with five bullets in it.

On Jan. 18, Cook pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and assault on a federal officer for pulling the gun out. He originally faced two counts of assault on a federal officer — one for each marshal — but the government agreed to drop one charge in exchange for a guilty plea.

The assault charge has no mandatory minimum, but did have a potential maximum of 20 years in prison.

After Cook is released from federal prison, he will be on supervised release for five years for the child pornography conviction and for three years for the assault conviction.