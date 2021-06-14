 Skip to main content
Sunday's College National Finals Results

Sunday's College National Finals Results

Cash wilson

Wall native Cash Wilson of Claredon College competes in the saddle bronc at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming Sunday. Wilson opened with a 76 and is tied for sixth place.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

CASPER, Wyo. ---The following are results from Bulls Broncs and Breakaway at the College National Finals Rodeo, June 13, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at www.collegerodeo.com.

Breakaway Roping: (first-round winners) 1, Winter Williams, Southwest Oklahoma State University, 1.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Grace Felton, Lassen College, and Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 2.1. 4, Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas University, 2.2. 5, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State University, 2.3. 6, Alli Masters, Northeastern Oklahoma State University, 2.5, 7, Courney Peters, Black Hills State University, 2.7. 8, (tie) Tanegai Zilverberg, Mitchell Technical Institute; and Jade Boote, Dickinson State University, and Catherine Clayton, Cochise, College, 2.8 seconds.

Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 83.5 points. 2, Jacob Lees, Western Texas College, 83. 3, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 81.5. 4, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, and Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 80 points each. 6, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 79.5. 7, Kolt Dement, Panola Junior College, 79. 8, Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Garrett Uptain, University of Wyoming, 79.5 points. 2, Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, and Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 79 points each. 4, Jake Barnes, Tarleton State University, 77.5. 6, (tie) Cash Wilson, Clarendon College and Cash Wilson, College of Southern Idaho, 76 points each. 8, Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 75.

Bull Riding: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5 points. 2, Quinten Taylor, Casper, College, 79.4. 3, Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State University, 78. 4, Hunter Tate, Coffeyville Community College, 77. 5, Trey Holston, Fort Scott Community College, 73.5. 5, Chris Villanueva, Sam Houston State University, 73. 7, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 69.5.

