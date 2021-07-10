 Skip to main content
Sunday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

Gopher Classic (Minneapolis Area)

RC Post 320 vs. Shakopee;1 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Hibbing;8 a.m.

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Creighton Prep #1;10:30 a.m.

RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Waconia Jr. Legion;10:30 a.m.

RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Creighton Prep #2;1 p.m.

Dickinson Tournament

Sturgis vs. tbd;tba

Expedition League;Time

Canyon County at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.

