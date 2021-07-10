Sunday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
Gopher Classic (Minneapolis Area)
RC Post 320 vs. Shakopee;1 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Hibbing;8 a.m.
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Creighton Prep #1;10:30 a.m.
RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Waconia Jr. Legion;10:30 a.m.
RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Creighton Prep #2;1 p.m.
Dickinson Tournament
Sturgis vs. tbd;tba
Expedition League;Time
Canyon County at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.
