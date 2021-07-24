 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's Local Schedule

Sunday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

State Senior A Tournament (Brandon)

RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Renner;5 p.m.

State Junior A Tournament (Brandon)

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Sioux Falls East;tba

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Hastings at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament at Red Peske Field

Capital City vs. Harney;Noon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 22
Local

Your Two Cents for July 22

If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a dr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News