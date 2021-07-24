Sunday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
State Senior A Tournament (Brandon)
RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. Renner;5 p.m.
State Junior A Tournament (Brandon)
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Sioux Falls East;tba
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Hastings at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament at Red Peske Field
Capital City vs. Harney;Noon.
