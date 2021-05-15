 Skip to main content
Sunday's Local Schedule
Sunday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;3:05 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Rapid City Post 22 at Watertown;11:30 a.m.

Rapid City Post 320 at Casper, Wyo.;12:30 p.m.

Rapid City Post 22 at Watertown;2 p.m.

Rapid City Post 320 at Casper, Wyo.;3:00 p.m.

High School Club Baseball;Time

RC Stevens at Mitchell;10 a.m.

RC Stevens at Mitchell;Noon

Platte at Lead-Deadwood;1 p.m.

Honkers at St. Thomas More;2 p.m.

