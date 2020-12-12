Sunday's Local schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Hockey;Time
Huron at Rushmore Thunder;2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
High School Boys Hockey;Time
Huron at Rushmore Thunder;2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rapid City Fire Department responded to five fires in less than seven hours, including four that are suspicious and occurred in the same area.
Sen. Helene Duhamel was hospitalized at Monument Health on Wednesday night as her oxygen levels dropped, but is preparing to go home after rec…
A Rapid City artist is distraught after a suspected arsonist lit a fire that destroyed her studio and motorcycle on Sunday morning.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday the city will no longer pursue a mask mandate and instead follow state recommendations after his …
Sen. Helene Duhamel tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem's mansion Monday night with other lawmakers and att…
South Dakota has joined a lawsuit filed by Texas that asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block four states from voting in the Dec. 14 Electoral College.
Three people are missing four fingers and a Pine Ridge woman is accused of assaulting them and two others with a rock in order to obtain opioi…
A campground host in the Black Hills National Forest was fired after allegedly threatening to assault campers and shoot their dog, according t…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Michigan House stripped a Black Democratic lawmaker of her committee assignments Wednesday because she took to social media to warn “Trumpers,” after saying she had received at least one racist threat that she should be lynched.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mother of two young children fatally struck by a truck as they played miniature golf at a Florida course said they are devastated but grateful to first responders.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.