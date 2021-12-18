 Skip to main content
Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Idaho Steelheads;4:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

UC Colorado Springs at BHSU;4 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

UC Colorado Springs at BHSU;2 p.m.

