Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

050622-post320A1.jpg

Spearfish Post 164's Brady Hartwig slides in safely for a stolen base as a bad bounce eludes Rapid City Post 320 shortstop Mason Mehlhoff on the play during Thursday's game at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 22 at Billings Royals;10 a.m.

RC Post 320 at Casper;Noon

RC Post 22 vs. Missoula (Billings);12:30 p.m.

RC Post 320 at Casper;12:30 p.m.

Spearfish Post 164 at Miles City;1 p.m. 

