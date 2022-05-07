Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Billings Royals;10 a.m.
RC Post 320 at Casper;Noon
RC Post 22 vs. Missoula (Billings);12:30 p.m.
RC Post 320 at Casper;12:30 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Miles City;1 p.m.
