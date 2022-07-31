Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Great Plains Division Playoffs (Best-of-3)
Game 1
Badlands Big Sticks at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Class A State Tournament
Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City
Semifinals
Rapid City Post 22 vs. Harrisburg Post 45;11 a.m.
Championship
SF Post 15 East vs. RC Post 22/Harrisburg Post 45;30 mins after semifinals
Class B State Tournament
Gregory
Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. Redfield Post 92;5 p.m.
Gregory Post 6 vs. Dell Rapids Post 115;30 mins after noon game