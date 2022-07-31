 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Great Plains Division Playoffs (Best-of-3)

Game 1

Badlands Big Sticks at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Class A State Tournament

Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City

Semifinals

Rapid City Post 22 vs. Harrisburg Post 45;11 a.m.

Championship

SF Post 15 East vs. RC Post 22/Harrisburg Post 45;30 mins after semifinals

Class B State Tournament

Gregory

Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. Redfield Post 92;5 p.m.

Gregory Post 6 vs. Dell Rapids Post 115;30 mins after noon game

