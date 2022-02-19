Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Junior Hockey;Time
Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;3:30 p.m.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
PIERRE | Some customers of South Dakota's only medical marijuana dispensary are being arrested across the state, despite having tribal-issued …
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Hill City man has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary after an incident Saturday morning that brought a strong law enforcement…
Three people have been arrested and face charges related to overnight thefts and pursuits in Pennington County.
Police are investigating two unattended deaths in north Rapid City.
Police arrested a Wyoming school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota on suspicion of driving under the influ…
If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…
A man in his 30s died Thursday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rapid City.
Development Director Vicki Fisher described the City’s goal well: making developers’ dreams come true.
