Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;4:05 p.m.

High School Hockey;Time

Girls Varsity Tournament

5th Place Game

Rushmore Thunder vs. Oahe Capitals (Aberdeen);8 a.m.

