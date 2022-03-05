Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;4:05 p.m.
High School Hockey;Time
Girls Varsity Tournament
5th Place Game
Rushmore Thunder vs. Oahe Capitals (Aberdeen);8 a.m.
“These girls have been putting in a lot of work, and when they came together, this was the ultimate goal,” said Tatanka head coach Laura Big Crow. “I’ve watched them work through an entire summer and an entire season for it, and they’ve reached it.”
