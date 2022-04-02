Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Softball;Time
BHSU at CSU Pueblo;11 a.m.
BHSU at CSU Pueblo;1 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tribal leaders issued a trespassing notice and cease and desist order Saturday to the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City.
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove …
Spearfish High School boys basketball head coach Erik Skoglund and volleyball head coach Christine Skoglund have both resigned from their posi…
Traffic was diverted on Highway 44 near Elderberry Drive Monday morning due to a multiple vehicle accident that happened just after 7:30 a.m.
Four Rapid City-area men have been sentenced in federal court for their connections to a large-scale methamphetamine and heroin trafficking network.
The 45-year-old man accused of first-degree murder told police he did not know Dallas Quick Bear and was not involved in his murder Feb. 20.
A suspect was shot and killed by two Rapid City police officers Saturday afternoon, after officers responded to a call for a home burglary in …
Bhavin and Nikita Sampat weren’t sure if they’d be able to have their wedding ceremony in Rapid City — not for a lack of venues, but for those…
Black Hills golfers never have to miss a game again because of bad weather. X Golf Rapid City is bringing year-round, indoor high-tech golfing…
All-State basketball teams for the 2021-22 season have been released. Selections were chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.