Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Greenville;1:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;11 a.m.
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;1 p.m.
All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Greenville;1:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;11 a.m.
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;1 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 …
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
The 19-year-old man shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel died Sunday in the hospital.
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's errant driving in 2020 twice caused police officers to hit their brakes to avoid collisions, r…
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is amo…
For the first time ever, WWE is bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to Rapid City. Stars from both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown will hit the sta…
City Council member Darla Drew said the project approved Monday night would be a game changer for downtown Rapid City.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.