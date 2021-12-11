Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Hockey;Time
Oahe Capitals at Rushmore Thunder;12:15 p.m.
Editor's Note: This story was updated to correct the name of one of the defendant's attorneys.
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rapid City …
A Rapid City-based trucking company was declared an imminent hazard to public safety for the second time in three years by a federal administr…
The two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night in Rapid City did know each other, though the specific relationship remains…
A Pennington County judge declared a mistrial in a murder case Tuesday after discovering prosecutors failed to inform the defense that immunit…
Police have identified the victim in last Saturday's murder-suicide as Cassandra Clark of Kadoka, according to a news release from the Rapid C…
With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.
If "growth" is good for South Dakotans, why are the property taxes, utilities, traffic congestion and crime increasing?
About 450 homes will likely pop up over the next seven to 10 years in a 120-acre Tax Increment Finance District east of Rapid Valley.
With new developments in the Rapid City area, including the Shepherd Hills subdivision, I hope that the city will NOT let developers get by wi…
