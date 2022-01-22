Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Idaho Steelheads at RC Rush;4:05 p.m.
A 50-year-old Box Elder man is in the Pennington County Jail following a pursuit Monday night that ended in Wasta.
For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon has announced that Caitlin Pierson will serve as the new community relations manager for the…
The second South Dakota child under age 10 has died from complications of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday slammed how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state's attorney g…
A 36-year-old Hot Springs woman was identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
PIERRE | A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee on Friday rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to require public schools to have …
Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…
My property taxes are now higher than most states with income and property tax combined.
The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…
