Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;4:05 p.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Christian;11 a.m.
BHSU at Colorado Christian;1 p.m.
Women's College Golf;Time
Pack Classic (CSU Pueblo);9 a.m.
A Sturgis man has been arrested following a bank robbery Monday in Spearfish.
Jurors found Maxton Pfeiffer guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott following almost 14 hours of deliberations.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
SIOUX FALLS | A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant…
A former priest who previously worked in Rapid City and was convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches has been sentenced to five …
Why is gas $4.19 a gallon in Rapid City? Joe Biden did that.
After nearly nine hours, a Pennington County jury was still deliberating Monday night the fate of a 22-year-old Keystone man who has been char…
If you're concerned about impeachment billboards, why don't you do your job instead of stalling?
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglectin…
PIERRE | The National Park Service has denied Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to mark the Fourth of July with fireworks at Mount Rushmore, citing o…
