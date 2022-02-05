Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;3:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Several stolen vehicles as well as guns were recovered Wednesday and Thursday near a storage facility off of East Anamosa Street.
A Pennington County judge dismissed two defamation lawsuits with prejudice between a Rapid City real estate investor, his sister, and the moth…
Residents in Rapid Valley said they don’t have an issue with growth and development, but are concerned that adding around 460 homes to their a…
HOT SPRINGS | Federal authorities said a small plane crashed Sunday evening in the Black Hills.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education passed a resolution updating practices related to COVID-19 on Tuesday night – changes that incl…
No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…
Icy roads caused a Wednesday morning traffic accident between a school bus and a compact SUV on Interstate 90 in Rapid City, temporarily closi…
South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…
PIERRE | A South Dakota government accountability board on Thursday set an April deadline for Gov. Kristi Noem to respond to a pair of ethics …
After two days of top-notch professional rodeo, South Dakota’s finest high school rodeo athletes had the opportunity to perform under the brig…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.