Sunday's Local Sports Schedule

The Rapid City Youth Baseball team and Harney Little League faced off in the Little League State Tournament on Saturday at Canyon Lake's Collins Field in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Casper Horseheads;3:07 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament

Rapid City

Elimination Semifinals: Harney LL vs. Capital City LL; 1 p.m.

