Sunga named Mines women's assistant VB coach

South Dakota Mines women's volleyball coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka has announced the hiring of Tony Sunga as the new assistant coach for the 2020 season.
"I am so excited about adding Tony to our Hardrocker family," Torvi-Prochazka said. "Tony stood out from all of our applicants with his extensive experience, proven knowledge of the game, and infectious personality. Tony understands the game at an extremely high level and he will challenge our scholar-athletes to not only be incredibly successful in life but on the court as well."
Sunga comes to South Dakota Mines from Simpson College where he was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since 2013. During his time at Simpson he was also the head coach of the Central Iowa Select team for two years where he led and trained them to two USA Volleyball Girls Championships.
Prior to Simpson, he was the head coach at NCAA Division I Drake University from 2011-2013. This was his second stint at Drake as he was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2005-2008. In between Drake, he was the assistant coach at the University of Wyoming from 2008-2010. Sunga helped transform the Cowgirls into a contender in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming saw a 17-game improvement during his three seasons in Laramie, going from five wins in 2008 to 22 wins in 2010.
Sunga's first full-time assistant role was at Simpson where he was the assistant volleyball coach from 1993-1997 and assistant women's basketball coach from 1996-2000.
Sunga has also been the head coach at Des Moines Lincoln High School (2001-2004), and Hoover High School (1992-1993), a graduate assistant at Drake (1991-1992) and a volunteer assistant at Drake (1990-1991). He was also the volunteer assistant at Iowa State University in 2004.
Sunga holds a BA in International Relations/Political Science and a Master's of Arts in Teaching from Drake University.
"I am confident in his ability to make immediate connections and build lasting relationships with our young women," Torvi-Prochazka said. "Our family is lucky to have Tony on board as we continue to elevate Hardrocker Volleyball into a program of excellence."
Sunga and his wife Melissa have three sons: Michael, Phillip, and Daniel.
Sunga will start his duties July 1.
Mines women's hoops OK'd for summer camps
The South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota Mines have granted full permission for the Hardrocker women's basketball program to host summer basketball camps.
"Our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of our campers," said Hardrocker women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson said. "We will be following guidelines at the recommendation of our medical training staff and we will be monitoring local conditions up until the start of camp. Our focus is to create a safe and fun environment for all who attend both the individual skills and elite camps."
A "Wait List Registration" option has been created at the camp site www.hardrockerwomensbasketball.com., which means anyone can sign up without an immediate charge of money. It holds a spot in the camp for an individual. The charge goes through when camp begins.
Little Hardrockers Camp: July 20-July 22, Grades 2-4, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m., $90
Whether you are new to basketball or wanting to learn more – the Little Hardrocker Camp's primary goal is to provide a fun learning environment focusing on the fundamentals of basketball. Campers will learn from current Hardrocker players and coaches in an energetic and enthusiastic atmosphere. Campers will be grouped by age and ability with a low camper-to-coach ratio for extra individual attention/coaching. All campers will receive a t-shirt.
Junior Hardrockers Camp: July 20-July 22, Grades 5-8, 9 a.m.-Noon., $90
The Junior Hardrocker Camp's primary focus is to provide a fun learning environment for campers to develop their basketball skills. Each day campers will do different drills that include aspects of dribbling, passing, shooting and defense in a fun and competitive environment. This is an opportunity for players to develop their skill sets while learning from current Hardrocker players and coaches. All campers will receive a t-shirt.
Hardrocker Elite Camp: July 23, Grades 9-12, 9-4 p.m., Lunch from 12-1 p.m., $60
This camp is designed for those who are serious about improving their game and playing beyond high school. It will include a dynamic series of position-specific workouts to challenge players while still giving them the opportunity to develop increased fundamentals in all areas of the game. Players will be introduced to drills the Hardrockers utilize throughout the season to improve offensive and defensive skill sets. This is an opportunity to not only learn at a high level, but compete at a high intensity as well. The limited availability of this camp allows for Hardrocker coaches to give more individual attention to each camper and allows them to interact with current players to learn from as well. All campers will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be included.
