Sunga named Mines women's assistant VB coach

This camp is designed for those who are serious about improving their game and playing beyond high school. It will include a dynamic series of position-specific workouts to challenge players while still giving them the opportunity to develop increased fundamentals in all areas of the game. Players will be introduced to drills the Hardrockers utilize throughout the season to improve offensive and defensive skill sets. This is an opportunity to not only learn at a high level, but compete at a high intensity as well. The limited availability of this camp allows for Hardrocker coaches to give more individual attention to each camper and allows them to interact with current players to learn from as well. All campers will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be included.