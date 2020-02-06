Supporters of a Convention of States converge at the Capitol

A crowd of grassroots supporters of the Convention of States (COS) movement gathered at the capitol in Pierre Monday, Jan. 28. More than 50 citizens from across the state met to speak with their local district representatives as well as show support for the cause at the rally.

The rally-goers are eager for the legislators to vote in favor of the new COS bill that will be introduced sometime this week. The bill will invoke Article V in the Constitution of the United States calling for a convention of states to consider an amendment to the Constitution. Specifically, the national movement wants to create term limits for elected officials in Washington D.C., enforce fiscal responsibility and limit federal government overreach.

“Once they learn more, South Dakota citizens overwhelmingly and wholeheartedly embrace the need for the three pillars of the Convention of States,” said Harvey Fitzgerald, a COS district captain from Buffalo Gap. “When they also learn the constitutional framers knew using Article V would be necessary, and gave us the tool to forge positive improvements in our country, the grassroots passion shines. We saw that in Pierre this week.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}