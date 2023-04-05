The Sanford Underground Research Facility has announced the 2023 Davis-Bahcall Scholars.

The program is a once-in-a-lifetime, all-expense-paid opportunity that connects science-curious students with peers and mentors while exploring the modern world of STEM research.

This year’s scholars include: Laura Jensen, a senior at Rapid City Central High School; William Kuhl, a freshman at South Dakota Mines; Cara Ronish, a senior at Hill City High School; and Sophie Schmid, a senior at Rapid City Stevens High School.

“The Davis-Bahcall program introduces students to a variety of STEM disciplines and can be helpful to them in deciding on their major in college,” said Brianna Mount, associate professor of physics at Black Hills State University. “It comes at a point in their education where they are choosing their future career path. It’s a critical time because they get exposed to many different disciplines and learn early in their education what professionals do every day, whether in science, engineering or another STEM field.”

Designed to help rising university freshmen and sophomores entering STEM fields develop an understanding of where their interests could take them, the program demystifies these subjects by exposing students to what professionals do every day.

Scholars will spend four weeks exploring leading universities and laboratories including the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota, Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois, and Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 program was postponed, and programs in 2021 and 2022 did not include international travel. This year, organizers are excited to return to the full program, which includes one week in Italy and a tour of the Gran Sasso National Laboratory.

“Every year is an exciting year for the Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program,” said Deb Wolf, director of Outreach and Culture. “This year, in particular, is exciting, because we can finally return to the full experience.”

Since 2009, 148 students have participated in the program, which is named in honor of experimental physicist Ray Davis Jr. and theoretical physicist John Bahcall. Davis, who built his experiment at the 4850 Level of the Homestake Mine, received the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his groundbreaking solar neutrino research.

Bahcall developed the theoretical model of the Sun and of solar neutrino production, which guided Davis’ research. What began as a physics-oriented learning experience has evolved to include students with interests in a variety of STEM fields.

This program is supported by the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, First PREMIER Bank, the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium and Black Hills State University.